KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department identified the man found shot Thursday outside an apartment complex.

KCPD officers were called to a shooting around 2:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of East 61st Terrace at the Trails at the Ridge apartments.

Once there, police located a man — who was identified Friday as Coty D. Henry, 25, from KCMO — with a gunshot wound in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

KCPD also said Friday that a person of interest is in custody.

Henry's murder is the city's 66th homicide of 2018.