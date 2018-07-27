Police ID homicide victim in KCMO apartment-complex shooting, person of interest in custody

41 Action News Staff
4:09 PM, Jul 26, 2018
A man was found dead inside of a car on Thursday, July 26, 2018 in the 8600 block of E. 61st Terrace, Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Nick Kastelan/KSHB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department identified the man found shot Thursday outside an apartment complex.

KCPD officers were called to a shooting around 2:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of East 61st Terrace at the Trails at the Ridge apartments.

Once there, police located a man — who was identified Friday as Coty D. Henry, 25, from KCMO — with a gunshot wound in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

KCPD also said Friday that a person of interest is in custody.

Henry's murder is the city's 66th homicide of 2018.

 

