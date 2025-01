KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was found dead shot to death inside an SUV on Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Police first responded to the 3500 block of Stadium Drive after a caller reported the SUV parked in the street.

On arrival, officers located the woman dead inside with gunshot wounds.

No other information on the circumstances of the woman's death was immediately available, though police said it was being investigated as suspicious.

