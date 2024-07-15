POLICE: Girl shot on College Avenue in Kansas City while teens play with gun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police say a teen girl was shot after a group of teens were playing with a gun Monday in the 10600 block of College Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene on a shooting at 11:50 a.m.

A police sergeant on scene says a teen girl was accidentally shot. She has been transported to an area hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to get in touch with the adults responsible for the home.

