Police ID victim killed in Sunday shooting at 18th and Vine District in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday in a shooting near Kansas City’s 18th and Vine District.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. Sunday when gunfire broke out among a large group of people near 19th and Vine.

A total of six people were struck by the gunfire.

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting in 18th and Vine District

One of the victims, identified Monday as Ty’rick D. Henry, 26, died from his injuries.

Five other victims were treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

An adult male was taken into custody shortly after the shooting Sunday morning. On Monday, police said the subject could face charges for shooting a weapon into the air.

Investigators were still working Monday to determine if that subject had any connection to the gunfire victims.

City leaders discuss efforts to address the recent rise in violence

