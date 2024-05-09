Police identify 5 people in connection to Plaza shots fired incident, seek 3 more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are still working to identify three individuals in connection to a shots fired incident at the Country Club Plaza.

The gunfire unfolded on April 6 and damaged the windows of the Shake Shack restaurant located on the Plaza.

Several vehicles were also damaged, though there were no injuries.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department previously asked for help to identify eight individuals.

KCPD said five of them have been identified, but are still working to identify three other people.

Below is a picture of the individuals:

KCPD Persons of interest in Plaza shots fired

Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals or vehicle is asked to call the KCPD Assault Squad at 816-234-5227 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

