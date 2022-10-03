Police identify homicide victims found in fire at Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police Monday identified two homicide victims found inside a burning apartment building Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 , police and fire crews responded to a fire call in the 4100 block of Oak Street. While crews battled the blaze, they located two people deceased inside the apartment.

Police identified the victims Monday as Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25.

Homicide and bomb and arson detectives were called to Saturday’s scene. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 816-474-8477.

