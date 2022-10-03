Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police identify homicide victims found in fire at Kansas City apartment

4100 Oak Homicide Oct 1 2022.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Andrae Hannon/KSHB
4100 Oak Homicide Oct 1 2022.png
Posted at 1:02 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 14:02:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police Monday identified two homicide victims found inside a burning apartment building Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, police and fire crews responded to a fire call in the 4100 block of Oak Street. While crews battled the blaze, they located two people deceased inside the apartment.

Police identified the victims Monday as Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25.

Homicide and bomb and arson detectives were called to Saturday’s scene. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock