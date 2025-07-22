Police identify man killed late Saturday in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have identified a man killed on Interstate 670 late Saturday night.

A police spokesperson said the operator of a red, white and blue Honda Africa Twin motorcycle was riding just after 11 p.m. on eastbound I-670 when he attempted to make a lane change.

During the lane change, he clipped the passenger side of a Dodge Charger and lost control. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Jeffrey Evans, 37.

In a post on Instagram, Kansas City-based distillery Mean Mule posted about Evans’ death.

