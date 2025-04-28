Police identify man shot to death April 24 in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man was identified by police as the victim of a deadly shooting on April 24 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police officers found Erik Johnson-Linares dead in the 600 block of South 71st Terrace.

No word on what led to the fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made.

