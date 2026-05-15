Police identify USPS driver killed in Wednesday night hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police on Friday identified the United States Postal Service driver who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday , Gerald Nevels, 34, was driving his USPS van south on Benton Boulevard as he approached the intersection of E. 30th Street.

A KCPD spokesperson said a gray Chevrolet Equinox SUV was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection when the driver pulled out in front of the USPS van, leading to the crash.

Nevels was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a postal family member in this fatal incident,” a USPS spokesperson said in a statement Thursday to KSHB 41 News. “Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Police said the driver and sole occupant of the Equinox fled the scene on foot after the crash. The driver had not been identified or located as of Friday morning.

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