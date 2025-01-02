KCPD identifies victims killed in crash caused by illegal street racing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department on Thursday released the names of the two innocent victims killed in an illegal street race Monday in south KCMO.

Verne Zugenbuhler, 91, and Diane Zugenbuhler, 72, were killed in the crash at Wornall Road and Carondelet Drive.

Police said two cars, a black Chrysler 300 and a silver Dodge, began their high-speed race at West 99th Street and Wornall Road.

The two cars sped south on Wornall Road when the Chrysler 300 slammed into the Zugenbuhler's car as they tried to turn from Wornall Road onto Carondelet Drive, police said.

The crash injured the driver of the Chrysler.

No word on what happened to the driver of the silver Dodge.

No criminal charges have been filed.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.