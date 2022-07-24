Police in Kansas City investigate homicide east of downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, investigated the city’s third homicide Saturday night east of downtown.
A KCPD spokesperson said officers were requested just after 10 p.m. to 1900 Kansas Avenue on a shooting.
Officers who arrived located a victim, who was pronounced deceased on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
