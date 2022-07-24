Watch Now
Police in Kansas City investigate homicide east of downtown

Posted at 10:37 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 23:37:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, investigated the city’s third homicide Saturday night east of downtown.

A KCPD spokesperson said officers were requested just after 10 p.m. to 1900 Kansas Avenue on a shooting.

Officers who arrived located a victim, who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

