Police working second deadly shooting Saturday night in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the details of a homicide early Saturday night.

A KCPD spokesperson said officers were called around 5:50 p.m. on a shooting near E. 37th Street and Olive Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located victim and declared them deceased.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the homicide on Olive Avenue had any connection to a homicide scene reported around 5:30 p.m. near E. 39th Street and S. Benton . The two locations are less than half-a-mile apart.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .