Police in KCK investigating homicide

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Police in Kansas City, KS are investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Kindleberger Road, west of North 7th St. Trafficway.

Officers were dispatched to the area on a shooting just after 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .