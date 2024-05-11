Police in KCK shoot, kill suspect late Friday night in exchange of gunfire on I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is dead following an exchange of gunfire with a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer late Friday night along Interstate 35.

A police spokesperson said just after 11 p.m., an officer came up on a stolen vehicle that was topped in the area of I-35 and 7th Street Trafficway.

As the officer came closer, the officer saw three people inside the vehicle attempting to run away. As the foot chase continued to a nearby entrance ramp, one of the suspects allegedly opened fire at the officer.

The officer, who was not struck, returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

A second suspect was taken into custody without additional incident. The third suspect was not located.

A police spokesperson said two handguns were located at the scene, but did not say which suspects - if any - they belonged to.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.