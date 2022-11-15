Police in standoff with wanted felon who won't come out of home in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man wanted in an armed felony crime in Kansas City, Kansas, is refusing orders to come out of a house.

The standoff with a special law enforcement group that searches for wanted felons began about noon today, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

No shots have been fired and there's not been much activity around the house, the spokesperson said.

It wasn't immediately clear what the man in the house is wanted for.

Authorities closed Steele Road from 18th to 22nd Streets.

—