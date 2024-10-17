Police investigate bomb threat at Rockhurst University Wednesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, were investigating a bomb threat Wednesday evening at Rockhurst University.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, it received the threat about 6:15 p.m.

KCPD officers are working with police from the university to search the area for potentially explosive or suspicious objects.

Police are also working with the university to limit access to some parts of the campus and surrounding streets.

KCPD Explosive Detection K-9 officers were also called to the scene to assist with the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

