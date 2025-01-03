2 minors, man found dead inside Northland home where crews battled fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two juveniles and a man were found dead inside of a Northland home Thursday night, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides, police said.

About 9:45 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of NW 91st Terrace on a welfare check.

On arrival, officers began checking the outside of the home and began smelling and seeing smoke inside the home, police said.

Officers initially entered the home but had to retreat due to the fire.

Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to the scene at the request of police and quickly put the fire out.

Officers reentered the home and located a juvenile girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police also located a juvenile boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital and later died.

A man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Detectives aren't looking for any suspects, said KCPD Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesperson for the department.

There was no immediate word on what led to the violence.

