Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead in Grain Valley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Grain Valley are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Wednesday afternoon.

The Grain Valley Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at around 1 p.m.

Responding officers located a one person dead near on NW Sawgrass Drive and NW Scenic Lane.

Grain Valley Police Department capt. Jeff Palecek says the shooting happened inside a house and there was an argument leading up to the shooting.

Police recovered the gun across the street.

A shooting in Grain Valley is extremely rare. The last time a shooting happened in the area was in 2005.

Police say, however, that this was a one off incident and hope it doesn't happen anymore.

They also say they are not looking for any suspects and are still interviewing people.

