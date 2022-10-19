Watch Now
Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead in Grain Valley

Megan Abundis/KSHB
Posted at 3:17 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 17:53:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police in Grain Valley are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Wednesday afternoon.

The Grain Valley Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at around 1 p.m.

Responding officers located a one person dead near on NW Sawgrass Drive and NW Scenic Lane.

Grain Valley Police Department capt. Jeff Palecek says the shooting happened inside a house and there was an argument leading up to the shooting.

Police recovered the gun across the street.

A shooting in Grain Valley is extremely rare. The last time a shooting happened in the area was in 2005.

Police say, however, that this was a one off incident and hope it doesn't happen anymore.

They also say they are not looking for any suspects and are still interviewing people.

