KCPD investigating after driver runs into multiple parked cars, suffers life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a driver crashed into multiple unoccupied parked cars overnight, suffering life-threatening injuries.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, investigators responded to meet officers on a reported injury crash with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Toyota Sequoia was traveling westbound on 8th Street at a very high rate of speed, according to police.

Just west of Belmont, the Toyota struck a black Cadillac Escalade parked on the south side of the street.

The impact pushed the Cadillac backward, causing the Cadillac to strike a white Chevrolet Equinox and a silver Toyota Corolla.

The Sequoia then struck a silver Nissan Altima and a blue Nissan Versa both parked on the north side of the street.

After that collision, the Sequoia overturned and rolled, ejecting the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver of the Sequoia, who was not wearing their seatbelt, was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the driver was the only occupant in the Sequoia.

