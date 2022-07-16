Police investigating fatal shooting on Blue Ridge Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a shooting Saturday morning at 8200 Blue Ridge Boulevard in Raytown, Missouri, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

At around 10:30 a.m., police responded to reports of an injury accident. KCPD located a vehicle off the side of the road that had struck a tree.

Officers located an adult male slumped over inside the vehicle who had been shot, according to the department. The man was declared dead on the scene.

KCPD has located a potential crime scene to the south of the vehicle. There is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or submit tips anonymously through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 available for information leading to an arrest.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .