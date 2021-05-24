Police investigating homicide in central Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are investigating a homicide in the 8500 block of West 85th Street.

The homicide happened in the parking lot of the Greenbrier Condominiums around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

Police arrived to find one man dead in the parking lot and were told two people were seen fleeing at high speeds in separate cars.

Overland Park City Hall and Shawnee Mission West High School are both located nearby.

Police said the school was notified but there is no threat to student safety at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .