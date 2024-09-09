Police investigating 'suspicious' white van in Leawood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leawood Police Department is investigating "suspicious activity" involving a white van.

Officers received a call Saturday afternoon on the van in the area of W. 103rd Street and Meadow Lane.

The caller advised their child was riding a scooter when a male in a white van offered the child candy.

The child quickly reported the incident to their parents who called the police.

Officers responded to the area but did not locate the van or the driver.

The driver was described as a "tan" white male with white hair and no facial hair.

Further investigation revealed the man never left the van before the child ran home and alerted their parents.

The van is described as a panel van with damage to the rear.

Leawood police became aware of information being shared on social media.

Now, the department is investigating other possible incidents in which a white van was described.

If anyone has any information on this or any other incident, they are encouraged to contact the Leawood Police Department at tips@leawood.org or 913-266-0696.

—

