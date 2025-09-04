Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police shot 1 person Thursday afternoon in parking lot at Quik Trip, 40 HWY and Sterling in Independence

jack McCormick/KSHB
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police officers shot a person Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Quik Trip at 11101 East US 40 HWY 40 in Independence.

A news release from the Police Involved Incident Team (P.I.I.T) states Independence officers were sent to the convenience store at 1:23 p.m. to check on a person threatening sucicide.

They contacted a person in the parking lot and gunshots were fired, according to the news release.

The shooting victim is reported in stable condition at a hospital.

The shooting investigation will be done by the Police Involved Incident Team (P.I.I.T) which consists of investigators from the Grandview, Blue Springs, and Lee’s Summit police departments.

