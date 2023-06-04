One man dead after police involved shooting in Olathe Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a police involved shooting in Olathe on Saturday night, according to a tweet from the Olathe Police Department.

Police responded around 6 p.m. to an area near E. Sante Fe Street and N. Water Street just blocks east from downtown Olathe.

Olathe police officers were conducting a traffic stop when a sperate subject allegedly armed with a knife confronted them, per the tweet.

The subject was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

According to Sgt. Joel Yeldell with Olathe, Kansas Police Department, this was an officer involved shooting.



