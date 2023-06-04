Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One man dead after police involved shooting in Olathe Saturday night

officer involved shooting in olathe
Jack McCormick/KSHB
Police investigate a shooting on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Olathe.
officer involved shooting in olathe
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 21:36:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a police involved shooting in Olathe on Saturday night, according to a tweet from the Olathe Police Department.

Police responded around 6 p.m. to an area near E. Sante Fe Street and N. Water Street just blocks east from downtown Olathe.

Olathe police officers were conducting a traffic stop when a sperate subject allegedly armed with a knife confronted them, per the tweet.

The subject was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app