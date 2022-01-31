Police issue silver alert for missing Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a woman who has been reported missing and may be without her medication.

Judith Clouse was last seen at the Bank Midwest on Barry Road in Kansas City, Missouri, at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.

She is "without necessary medication and was last seen withdrawing funds from her bank accompanied by an unknown white female and has not been heard from since," according to a release from MSHP.

Clouse has been diagnosed with dementia and has been described as 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She is 75 years old.

The vehicle she drives is a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

"Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5136," MSHP said.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .