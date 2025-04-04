Police: Kansas City, Missouri, woman’s death part of murder-suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say the Tuesday night death of a woman in Kansas City, Missouri, was part of a murder-suicide.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were asked to check on the welfare of someone inside of a home in the 9000 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When officers went inside, they located the body of a female and, due to the suspicious nature of the death, called in homicide detectives.

The preliminary finding from the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Shelli Perrey, 67.

As detectives investigated Perrey’s death, they developed information about a person of interest that involved an adult male who was in an ongoing relationship with Perrey.

On Wednesday, police located the subject’s vehicle near Kansas City International Airport. Inside the vehicle was the body of Joel Thomas, 60. Police said it appeared Thomas died by apparent suicide.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.