KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a disturbance outside of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Kansas City, Kansas, left one person dead Tuesday evening.

Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to the scene in the 4700 block of Parallel Avenue about 6:30 p.m. and located the victim.

Police said the victim died at the scene, but it's not clear how they died.

One person was taken into custody but it wasn't immediately what led to the violence.

—