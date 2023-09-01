Police launch homicide investigation into man's death in July 1 shooting in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have launched a homicide investigation related to the deadly shooting of a man in south Kansas City, Missouri, on July 1.

The shooting unfolded in the 5300 block of Westridge Road.

Officers responded that day to the area and located the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital and succumbed to his injuries. The man was identified as Tyler D. Ashley, 27.

On Friday, medical examiners ruled the man's death a homicide.

No word on what led to the violence or any suspect in the incident.

—

