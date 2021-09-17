Police link multiple victims to Sept. 11 shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sept. 11, just before 10 p.m., police arrived at the 6700 block of Manchester Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Around the same time, a vehicle carried another person suffering from a gunshot wound to a hospital.
Investigators have determined that both victims were tied to the original crime scene on Manchester Avenue, according to a release from the Kansas City Police Department.
The person delivered to the hospital, identified as Sheybeon Wyatt-Thompson, 30, died Sept. 12. The person discovered at the scene is recovering.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
