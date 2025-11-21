Police locate driver wanted in deadly pedestrian crash in Excelsior Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Excelsior Springs say they have located the driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash earlier this month.

Around 6 p.m. on Nov. 13 , first responders were called to the 1000 block of Fredericksburg Road on reports of a pedestrian who had been struck.

When they arrived on the scene, they located the victim, later identified as 35-year-old Mary Levingston, deceased on the shoulder of the road.

At the time of the incident, detectives asked for the public’s help in locating the driver of the vehicle that struck Levingston.

On Friday, Nov. 21, police announced they had located the driver, who was said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives plan to turn over their investigation to the Ray County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.