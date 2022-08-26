Police: Man allegedly uses signature of dead relative to obtain property

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with forgery for allegedly using the name of a deceased relative to fraudulently obtain property.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Friday announced it had charged Miles Thomas, 51, with felony forgery after an investigation by KCPD’s Economic Crimes Section.

Thomas is alleged to have forged the deceased relative’s name to obtain a warranty deed to a property in south Kansas City.

Thomas is then alleged to have transferred the property to one of his companies.

Thomas and his companies were located in additional Jackson County records, leading prosecutors to believe Thomas may have been involved in other real estate deals.

Anyone who believes they may have been involved in a real estate deal with Thomas should call KCPD.

—

