Police: Man found dead inside vacant, burned KCMO church had been shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man's death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy found he had been shot. Firefighters found Dwayne Blair, 66, dead inside a vacant Kansas City, Missouri, church after it burned Feb. 1.

The fire happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Fire crews put out the fire and found Blair inside the building.

KCMO Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit detectives and crime scene technicians were called to investigate.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner is still working to determine the final death cause, but Blair's death has been listed as a homicide.

Homicide detectives are working to determine a person of interest and what led to Blair's death.

