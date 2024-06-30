Police: Man killed in shooting at 12th and Grand in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An adult male was killed early Sunday morning near 12th and Grand in Kansas City, Missouri.

A police spokesperson said officers responded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on a reported shooting at 12th and Grand in downtown.

Police located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a large crowd was gathered in a parking lot just prior to the sound of gunfire. Police believe the male victim was subsequently injured by that gunfire.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

