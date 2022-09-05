Watch Now
Police: Man kills wife, soaks home with gas with kids inside

Yellow crime tape blocks off an area.
Posted at 2:44 PM, Sep 05, 2022
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police said a suburban St. Louis woman was beaten, stomped and stabbed to death and her house was soaked in gasoline while two children were inside.

Officers responded to a house in Hazelwood early Sunday after a child called to say his mother was dead and his father had fled the scene, police said.

Officers found the woman dead inside. The children were taken to a hospital to be examined, police said.

Police said the victim was stabbed, stomped and beaten.

Gregory Smith III was arrested later Sunday on possible charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

No further information was released.

