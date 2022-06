KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting at a convenience store on 8500 block of Campbell Street on Thursday afternoon.

According to a KCPD sergeant at the scene of the incident, a customer went to make a purchase but their credit card declined and an argument later ensued.

Police said the customer then shot the clerk in the leg but their injury is non-life-threatening.

