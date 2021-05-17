Police need help identifying suspect in downtown KCMO parking lot assaults

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for recent parking lot assaults in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The first incident happened at 9:15 a.m. on May 9 near the parking garage at Barney Allis Plaza, Central and Wyandotte streets, police said.

The second incident occurred at 6:28 a.m. in the parking garage at 1261 Main St.

Police said the man is 40 to 50 years old, wears glasses and carries a brown satchel.

The suspect carries a black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

All callers remain anonymous.

