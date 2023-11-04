Police need help to find man taken in armed kidnapping Friday in south KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a man believed to have been taken Friday in an armed kidnapping at a motel.

Anthony D. Williams, 52, was taken at 9:11 a.m. from America's Best Value Inn, 11801 Blue Ridge Boulevard, in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a police department news release.

Williams is black, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said.

The armed suspects are a white woman and a black man.

Williams is considered to be in danger, police said.

The two suspects and Williams left the area in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier with an unknown temporary tag or a Missouri tag number of LK6-POC.

Anyone with information about Anthony Williams should call 911.

