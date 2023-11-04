Watch Now
Police need help to find man taken in armed kidnapping Friday in south KCMO

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 9:49 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 23:12:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a man believed to have been taken Friday in an armed kidnapping at a motel.

Anthony D. Williams, 52, was taken at 9:11 a.m. from America's Best Value Inn, 11801 Blue Ridge Boulevard, in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a police department news release.

Williams is black, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said.

The armed suspects are a white woman and a black man.

Williams is considered to be in danger, police said.

The two suspects and Williams left the area in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier with an unknown temporary tag or a Missouri tag number of LK6-POC.

Anyone with information about Anthony Williams should call 911.


