Police need help to identify victim found dead at south Kansas City church parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for help to identify a male who was found dead on a parking lot of a south Kansas City, Missouri, church on Monday.

Officers responded to the area near Raytown Road and Bannister Road about 9:30 a.m.

The victim was located suffering from gun shot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim is possibly between 14 and 17 years-old.

The victim appears to be a Black male with a natural hair style that is about one inch long and is tapered on the sides, police said.

He has an apparent scar above the left eye, a vertical scar in the center of the back of his left hand, and a circular scar on the left hip.

Police said the victim has braces with black rubber bands and was wearing Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN Bone colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-8477. No suspect information was immediately available.

