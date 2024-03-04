Police need help tracking down thieves in $220K Country Club Plaza jewelry heist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a car believed to be connected to a January jewelry heist on the Country Club Plaza.

More than $220,000 worth of custom jewelry was stolen from Vinca Custom Jewelry, 4801 Jefferson Street, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. Among the stolen items was a diamond slice necklace.

Surveillance cameras captured a gray or silver sedan - possibly a Nissan Altima - in the area of the jewelry store. Police say there was no front license plate on the car.

Anyone with information about the heist or the car is asked to call the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Central Patrol Division Property Crimes section at 816-413-3430.

Anonymous tips may be made to the KC Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.