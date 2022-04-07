Police: Possible double homicide-suicide under investigation in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are investing a possible double homicide-suicide.

A police spokesperson said around 10 a.m. Thursday, officers were sent to a home in the 9600 block of Nieman Road to check on the welfare of those inside.

Officers eventually entered the home, where they located three adult bodies and the body of a family pet.

The spokesperson said a concerned family member originally contacted police about the well-being of their relatives.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

