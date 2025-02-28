Police pursuit Thursday of couple on motorcycle ends in crash in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police pursuit Thursday afternoon of two people on a Yamaha motorcycle ended in a crash involving another vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says law enforcement where chasing the 2009 Yamaha motorcycle around 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of N. 2nd Street.

Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle made a lane change and rear-ended a 2022 Jeep Compass.

The two riders on the motorcycle were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The two occupants in the Jeep were uninjured.

It wasn’t immediately clear why law enforcement were chasing the motorcycists.

