Police recover weapon from Raytown High School student Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — School safety officials say they recovered a weapon Tuesday from a student at Raytown High School.

In a letter to parents, Principal Andrew McCarthy said a student alerted administrators that another student had a weapon. The student was located and the weapon was confiscated.

“I am proud that we have an environment where parents and students report anything that might be suspicious,” McCarthy wrote in the letter. “This helps us keep our school a safe environment to learn and work.”

The original report came Tuesday morning.

