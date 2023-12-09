Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Police respond to deadly shooting Friday night in Kansas City's Lykins Neighborhood

KCPD car
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
KCPD car
Posted at 10:41 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 23:41:48-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a deadly shooting Friday night in the city's Lykins Neighborhood.

The shooting unfolded just before 9:30 p.m. near Independence and Cleveland Avenues, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the violence, but the shooting marked at least the city's 174th homicide of 2023.

With the shooting Friday night, KCMO is just six homicides away from recording its deadliest year on record.

Only 2020 has seen more homicides when the city finished with 179.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone