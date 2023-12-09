Police respond to deadly shooting Friday night in Kansas City's Lykins Neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a deadly shooting Friday night in the city's Lykins Neighborhood.

The shooting unfolded just before 9:30 p.m. near Independence and Cleveland Avenues, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the violence, but the shooting marked at least the city's 174th homicide of 2023.

With the shooting Friday night, KCMO is just six homicides away from recording its deadliest year on record.

Only 2020 has seen more homicides when the city finished with 179.

