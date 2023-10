KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in east Kansas City, Missouri.

The killing happened around 3:10 p.m. near East 44th Street and Montgall Avenue.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, according to a spokesperson with KCPD.

No word on what led to the violence or any suspect information.

The shooting marked the city's 149th homicide of 2023.

