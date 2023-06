KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident unfolded around 2:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Mersington Court.

One of the victims was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, per police. The second victim suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

