KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a shooting Friday night in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Just after 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Drury Avenue on reports of a shooting.

On arrival, they learned emergency crews found a man suffering from gun shot wounds in the street.

A preliminary investigation found an argument took place between the victim and other man before the shooting.

No suspect was in custody Friday night.

