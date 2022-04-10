Police respond to life-threatening shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a life-threatening shooting around 1:14 a.m. Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

When officers arrived to the scene on Union Avenue and Mulberry Street, two adult male victims were found on the sidewalk suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

One victim had life-threatening injuries, while the other had non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.

