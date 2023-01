KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of east 97th Street at around 2:30 p.m.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Initially, police reported four people had been shot.

There is no word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

