KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police responded to a standoff with an alleged armed subject in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon.

The subject barricaded himself in the 100 block of E. 14th Street, near the Power and Light District, according to a KCPD spokesperson.

People downtown are asked to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the standoff.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

