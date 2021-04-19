Police say 14-year-old teen killed in weekend shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified a teenager that was shot and killed early Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday , officers responded to a hotel in the 4300 block of N. Corrington where they found the teen injured inside the building.

The teen was transported to an area hospital, where he died Sunday.

On Monday, police identified the teen as 14-year-old Deontae Thomas.

Police said over the weekend that they have identified possible suspects in the homicide, but continued a call for more information from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

